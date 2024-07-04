Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The polls are open!

Today is the day Hucknall, Bulwell and the rest of the UK chooses a new Government.

Polling stations across the land are open until 10pm tonight.

Voters in Hucknall and surrounding areas like Newstead, Linby and Papplewick are voting in the Sherwood Forest seat.

Voting is underway in the General Election. Photo: Other

Voters in Bulwell and surrounding areas like Highbury Vale are voting in the newly-created seat of Nottingham North & Kimberley.

And voters in Bestwood Village will be different again as they are part of the Gedling seat.

Who will get your vote?

Candidates standing for the Sherwood Forest seat:

David Dobbie (Lib Dem)

Sheila Greatrex-White (Green)

Helen O’Hare (Reform)

Sir Mark Spencer (Con)

Jeremy Spry (Ind)

Lee Waters (Ind)

Michelle Welsh (Lab)

Candidates standing for the Nottingham North & Kimberley seat:

Sam Harvey (Green)

Caroline Henry (Con)

Golam Kadiri (Reform)

Alex Norris (Lab)

David Schmitz (Lib Dem)

Candidates standing for the Gedling seat:

Dominic Berry (Green)

Simon Christy (Reform)

Tad Jones (Lib Deb)

Irenea Marriott (Ind)

Michael Payne (Lab)