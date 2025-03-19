Hucknall: Anti-racism group launches campaign to stop Reform winning seats in county election

Campaign group Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) is calling on people not to vote for Reform in the upcoming county elections across the UK.

Around 50 people met in Hucknall on March 14 to launch the Nottingham leg of the campaign.

A spokesperson said: “We want to prevent Reform from making a breakthrough in the local council elections.

"Hucknall is next door to Reform MP Lee Anderson’s Ashfield constituency so beating them here is very important.”

Reform has candidates standing in all three Hucknall county council seats in the election on May 1.

Speakers at the event, held at The Tee House Bar & Restaurant on Wigwam Lane, included Public and Commercial Services Union regional secretary Dani Jackson and local National Education Union (NEU) national executive council member Louise Regan.

The spokesperson continued: “Speakers talked about the need both to confront the racism of the Reform Party, but also to recognise that many people have voted for them out of frustration.

"What is crucial is to find out what the concerns people have are and to address them.

"Many people are concerned about housing, unemployment, the cost of living and more and these are issues that are not caused by immigration or refugees.

"Also we have to point out the anti working class reality of Reform – only last week their MPs voted against the Employment Rights Bill.”

SUTR campaigners say they will be out on the the streets and in the workplaces across Nottinghamshire in the run up to polling day.

Your Dispatch has contacted Reform for comment.