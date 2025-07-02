Hucknall: Anti-social behaviour hotspot patrols announced in council crackdown

Anti-social behaviour (ASB) in Hucknall is taking the spotlight as hotspot patrols work to stamp it out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashfield Council is sharing how it has been targeting ASB with hotspot patrols across the district as part of ASB Awareness Week.

In Hucknall, the focus is on the Watnall Road, King Edward Street and Duke Street areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme will see the community protection team carry out regular patrols around areas, working closely with business owners to gather evidence through CCTV and with the public through anonymous surveys.

Community protection team leader Stephen Davies (left) chairs a meeting with partner agencies. Photo: Submitted

Hucknall district and county councillor John Willmott (Ash Ind), Ashfield Council’s executive lead member for community safety and crime reduction, said: “We know that ASB is a major concern for many residents and it’s an ongoing problem.

“These patrols are targeting the areas that need it most and hopefully stop ASB blighting our towns for good.

"We will do everything in our power to stop this and help make our communities a safer place for those who live and work in them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have concerns about ASB, please get in touch with our teams.”

The council says ASB is ‘unreasonable behaviour which causes or is capable of causing nuisance or annoyance’.

This can include ‘drunk or rowdy behaviour, harassment, verbal abuse, abusive language and littering’.

Anyone with concerns around ASB, including fly-tipping, loud music or threatening behaviour is urged to contact the council’s community safety team on 01623 450000 or email [email protected]

Alternatively, they can contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.