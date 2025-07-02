Hucknall: Anti-social behaviour hotspot patrols announced in council crackdown
Ashfield Council is sharing how it has been targeting ASB with hotspot patrols across the district as part of ASB Awareness Week.
In Hucknall, the focus is on the Watnall Road, King Edward Street and Duke Street areas.
The scheme will see the community protection team carry out regular patrols around areas, working closely with business owners to gather evidence through CCTV and with the public through anonymous surveys.
Hucknall district and county councillor John Willmott (Ash Ind), Ashfield Council’s executive lead member for community safety and crime reduction, said: “We know that ASB is a major concern for many residents and it’s an ongoing problem.
“These patrols are targeting the areas that need it most and hopefully stop ASB blighting our towns for good.
"We will do everything in our power to stop this and help make our communities a safer place for those who live and work in them.
“If you have concerns about ASB, please get in touch with our teams.”
The council says ASB is ‘unreasonable behaviour which causes or is capable of causing nuisance or annoyance’.
This can include ‘drunk or rowdy behaviour, harassment, verbal abuse, abusive language and littering’.
Anyone with concerns around ASB, including fly-tipping, loud music or threatening behaviour is urged to contact the council’s community safety team on 01623 450000 or email [email protected]
Alternatively, they can contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.