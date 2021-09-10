Hucknall community groups urged to apply for funding
A £10,000 funding pot has been made available to community groups across Ashfield.
The Ashfield Community Fund – run by Ashfield District Council – is offering grants of £500 to £1,000 and groups have until October 31 to apply
The latest round of funding follows £20,000 distributed to groups across the district last year, including to Hucknall Central Methodist Church which was awarded £980.
An additional £100,000 has also been distributed to 45 groups and organisations to help support residents in need during the pandemic.
This includes grants to local food banks, providing a buddy service to help vulnerable residents with shopping and medication delivery as well as offering advice to those suffering
financially due to Covid-19.
In partnership with the Nottinghamshire Community Foundation, the council is now offering a further £10,000 of community grants and wants to hear from eligible Hucknall groups.
Coun Rachel Madden, cabinet member for leisure, health and wellbeing, said: “The work these groups do for our community is vital – I don’t quite know where we would be without them.
"The last year-and-a half has been tough so we’re delighted to be helping as many groups as we can.
“The Ashfield Community Fund is a great chance for groups to get the funding they so desperately need for projects that will benefit our communities.”
Nottinghamshire Community Foundation opened the fund on September 1 and the closing date for applications is October 31.
