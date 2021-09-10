Hucknall community groups urged to apply for funding

The Ashfield Community Fund – run by Ashfield District Council – is offering grants of £500 to £1,000 and groups have until October 31 to apply

The latest round of funding follows £20,000 distributed to groups across the district last year, including to Hucknall Central Methodist Church which was awarded £980.

An additional £100,000 has also been distributed to 45 groups and organisations to help support residents in need during the pandemic.

Hucknall councillor John Wilmott with the cheque presented to the Central Methodist Church in the town

This includes grants to local food banks, providing a buddy service to help vulnerable residents with shopping and medication delivery as well as offering advice to those suffering

financially due to Covid-19.

In partnership with the Nottinghamshire Community Foundation, the council is now offering a further £10,000 of community grants and wants to hear from eligible Hucknall groups.

Coun Rachel Madden, cabinet member for leisure, health and wellbeing, said: “The work these groups do for our community is vital – I don’t quite know where we would be without them.

"The last year-and-a half has been tough so we’re delighted to be helping as many groups as we can.

“The Ashfield Community Fund is a great chance for groups to get the funding they so desperately need for projects that will benefit our communities.”

Nottinghamshire Community Foundation opened the fund on September 1 and the closing date for applications is October 31.

For more information on the scheme, click here .