The council has been granted a Possession Order from the courts for the encampment, which, with support from the community protection officers, is currently being served on the encampment.

The court order allows 24 hours from service for the encampment to leave of its own will before the council can start to remove them.

The traveller camp on land at Lancaster Road and Kingsway Gardens in Hucknall is set to be moved on after the council obtained a court order. Photo: Denise Guest Williams

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North, said: “Since this unauthorised encampment arrived in Hucknall, we have prioritised the moving on of the travellers.

"Now we have the court order in place we will pushing to move them on.

"Our community protection team will work with the police on clearing the land.