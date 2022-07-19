The council has been granted a Possession Order from the courts for the encampment, which, with support from the community protection officers, is currently being served on the encampment.
The court order allows 24 hours from service for the encampment to leave of its own will before the council can start to remove them.
Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North, said: “Since this unauthorised encampment arrived in Hucknall, we have prioritised the moving on of the travellers.
"Now we have the court order in place we will pushing to move them on.
"Our community protection team will work with the police on clearing the land.
"I hope the council's decisive action sends a clear message to anybody wanting to illegally stay on our land – they are not welcome."