Coun Lauren Mitchell (Lab), who represents Hucknall South, had her motion on the agenda for today’s full council meeting and both she and campaigners were hoping to see it debated and voted upon – with a positive outcome.

But it has now been revealed that the motion will not be debated by full council and instead merely moved to be debated by the council’s cabinet next month.

The motion on the agenda was in its sixth draft form and calls for the council to amend, and potentially replace, its current draft plan in relation to proposals for the housing on green belt in the face of strong public opposition from the people of Hucknall.

Coun Lauren Mitchell has submitted multiple draft versions of her motion and is frustrated it will still not now be debated by councillors

But papers for today’s meeting say: "The council has no current role in relation to the formulation of the draft local plan nor the consideration of the consultation responses to the current Regulation 18 draft of the local plan.

"This means that the motion proposed regarding the draft local plan will be moved and seconded, be referred to the cabinet (in consultation with the local plan steering group) without debate or amendment pursuant to rule 14.4 of the council procedure rules.

Coun Mitchell said: "“It's unfortunate that after submitting multiple motions, the council had to seek external advise before informing me that the only route available was a motion to be moved and seconded but not debated on – a debate is something I wanted.

“The whole thing has been a joke really, feels like everything has been done to make sure the people who put this ridiculous local plan together aren't held responsible.”

But while Coun Mitchell’s motion will not be debated, the group’s petition containing more than 7,600 signatures, which was handed in to the council last month, will be,