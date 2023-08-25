The Independents say the decision was ‘hidden away’ in last week’s announcement the 141 bus service was being saved.

But the council has refused to pay the subsidy to reverse the cuts on the Connect bus service, meaning, as things stand, the cuts to the service that were enforced in April, will not be reversed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a result, areas like the Ruffs Estate, Westville, the Welbeck Estate, Broomhill and Hazel Grove will continue to receive no evening or Sunday services.

Coun Dave Shaw says the cuts to the Connect services are damaging for Hucknall

Coun Shaw (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall West at County Hall and on Ashfield Council, claims the cuts leave hundreds of Hucknall residents ‘high and dry.’

He also claims that cuts adversely impact Hucknall’s night time economy.

He said: “The news about the 141 bus subsidy being extended is obviously good for many residents in Hucknall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This will mean nothing, however, to residents on estates like the one off Ruffs Drive, the Welbeck Estate and areas like Broomhill, Hazel Grove and Westville, however, who have lost their evening and Sunday services.

"We have written to council bosses setting out the case to pay the £150,000 bus subsidy to Trentbarton to reverse the bus service cuts to the Hucknall Connect service.

"These pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

"The cuts are damaging to our night time economy in Hucknall with residents staying at home as the evening and Sunday services have been axed.”

Cuts were implemented on the Connect service after Conservative-run council anounced it would not pay the subsidy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coun Ian Briggs (Ash Ind), who also represents Hucknall West on Ashfield Council, said, “Living on the Ruffs Estate, I have seen first-hand the impact of the cuts to our evening and Sunday bus services.

"The failure of the Conservatives to spend £150,000 maintaining over full bus service is especially galling when you consider that their new, posh office, just up the road at Top Wighay Farm is now costing £22.8million – £8.1million over the original budget.”