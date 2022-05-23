Hucknall councillor calls out MP over 'silence' on town's crime issues

As reported in the Dispatch last week, Hucknall residents are fed up up with the rise in incidents of anti-social behaviour (ASB) and criminal damage that have been happening in the town over recent weeks.

Residents have blamed the ruling Ashfield Independents at Ashfield District Council, but the Independents say the blame lies with the previous Conservative and Labour administrations.

In particular, they blame former Labour Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Paddy Tipping for overseeing the closure of the town’s police station.

Coun Jim Blagden has accused Hucknall MP Mark Spencer of staying silent on crime issues affecting the town

And now, veteran councillor Jim Blagden (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall Central, has hit out at the current Conservative PCC Caroline Henry and the town’s MP Mark Spencer (Con) for what he says is ‘silence and a lack of action’ over the issue.

Coun Blagden said: “This is not the first time that silent Spencer or his Conservative colleagues have refused or not commented on serious issues impacting Hucknall residents.

"Residents are getting in touch on a daily basis with their concerns about crime, fear of crime and the lack of police resources in Hucknall.

"Let’s be clear – the responsibility for policing lies with the Conservative PCC and the Conservative Government.

"We have no police station in the heart of Hucknall, we hardly ever see police on the beat and they have ignored our calls for a public meeting to discuss the issue in Hucknall.”

Official figures show that crime and ASB has dropped 23 per cent in the past year.

However, perception of crime has risen with residents commenting on incidents on a daily basis.

And Coun Blagden and his fellow Hucknall Independents are now putting calling on Mr Spencer to end his silence and answer five key issues they want to address:

Will he back a campaign to get a policing base that the public can access in the heart of Hucknall? In 2019, he was elected on a manifesto to recruit 20,000 new police officers – how many of them have been deployed in Hucknall? Why, since 2010, are there less full-time police officers in Nottinghamshire? Why have you not raised issues about crime and anti-social behaviour affecting Hucknall in Parliament since being elected? Why are you remaining silent on the serious issues of crime and anti-social behaviour in Hucknall?

Coun Blagden continued: “The council is doing its bit through the employment of a community protection team.

"We don’t have to do but choose to do so.

"I don’t want to get into a political slanging match but the reality is that the Conservatives are meant to be the party of law and order and our MP should be answerable.

"If silence and lack of action from our MP solved crime then Hucknall would be a safer place.”