A Hucknall councillor has demanded urgent action after being told a road in the town dubbed ‘the worst in Nottinghamshire’ won’t be resurfaced for at least three years.

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), described the road surface of Beardall Street as ‘resembling the surface of the moon, with pot-holes bigger than coffee tabless’.

After multiple botched temporary fixes, it has been officially declared the worst road in the whole of Nottinghamshire.

But despite this, Nottinghamshire Council has stated that it will not be resurfaced for at least three years.

Coun Lee Waters called for Beardall Street to be resurfaced immediately during his speech at the full council meeting. Photo: Submitted

Speaking at a full council meeting at County Hall, Coun Waters, who represents Hucknall South on the county council and Hucknall North on Ashfield Council, said: “I want to raise the fact that this council is refusing to resurface Beardall Street and others in Hucknall for ‘at least three years’.

" I have been reporting this and other streets like Derbyshire Lane in Hucknall fortnightly for months.

"I have been told verbally by council bosses that they ‘won’t consider a full resurface job on the roads until 2027 at the earliest’.

“My question is, is a three-year highways plan restricting the ability of the council to be flexible?

“Since being elected to County Hall in 2021, I have reported more roads and pavements to be fixed than ever before.

"Residents on Beardall Street have been bitterly complaining about the diabolical state of the street and I agree with them.

"This is just one of the roads I am campaigning to get re-surfaced across Hucknall but it is by far the worst.

"I am told the road is beyond patchwork and does need to be resurfaced but that won’t be for years.”

Coun Waters says he has now put another formal request in for the road to resurfaced as soon as possible.

Speaking after the meeting, he added: “We will not stop fighting to fix our town’s broken roads and pavements.

"The reality is that the Conservatives who run the county council have taken their eye off the ball and continue to let us down.

"They now have a rigid three-year programme and I feel that this is wrong.

"I hope council bosses reconsider their refusal to tackle this dangerous road properly.”