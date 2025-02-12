Hucknall councillor demands action on town health centre 'before election'

A Hucknall councillor has again called for action to resolve the paused plans for a new Cavell Heath Centre in the town.

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North at County Hall, said it was ‘essential’ something was done to get the plans moving forward again before the upcoming local elections in May.

Last October, Nottinghamshire NHS bosses said there was no money available to fund the Hucknall health centre after the previous Conservative Government and the NHS paused plans for centres in Hucknall, Sleaford, Staines, Plymouth, Derby and Shrewsbury back in 2023.

But with the local elections coming up in May – and Coun Wilmott stressing that some current members of the committee might no longer be there afterwards – action was needed now.

Coun John Wilmott says action must be taken on the paused Hucknall health centre plans before May's elections. Photo: Submitted

And he echoed calls by another councillor on the committee that authority should seek to get Health Secretary Wes Streeting MP (Lab) to attend a future meeting to provide answers to ongoing health issues in the county, particularly delays in the rebuilding programmes at Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC) and City Hospital.

He said: “Members will not be surprised to hear me ask this, because of the forthcoming election and to make sure it does get looked into, but with the delays in the rebuilds at City Hospital and QMC, it’s become a more critical situation.

"I’ve asked for this on multiple occasions, but it seems very few people are listening.

"Could the health scrutiny committee of Nottinghamshire County Council urgently use its influence to investigte the situation regarding the pausing of the Cavell Centre in Hucknall?

"This has been on the (county council) work programme now for well over a year and if we are able to secure a visit by Wes Streeting, can we ensure we ask him about the urgent healthcare questions facing people in Hucknall and across Nottinghamshire.

"It is absolutely essential that, because of the upcoming election and nobody knowing if they will still be here to represent their people afterwards, that we get something done before that time comes.

The proposal to demand Mr Streeting appear at a future committee meeting was initially put forward by Coun David Martin (Ash Ind), who again cited the ticking clock towards the May elections as a reason for getting answers sooner rather than later.

He said: “Back in 2019 when the Conservative Government was elected, they promised to build 40 hospitals across the country and QMC and City Hospital were part of that plan.

"That programme got delayed because of the ‘cumbling concrete’ programme and whatever.

"And now, since Labour were elected, we find now that the rebuilding of the new QMC is going back to be beyond 2030.

"I propose that we write to invite Health Secretary Wes Streeting to this committee to answer the question as to when we’re actually going to get this built.

"These things take a long time and I’m saying that we need to do it now as some of us here now may not be in the room any more after the election.

"I think it’s important that we put this in place before the election because it takes a very long time on the rebuild programme and I don’t think we’ve had a proper answer from this Government.

"So I think we need to demand answer or at least an update before the March meeting of this committee as to when that rebuild is going to take place.”

Coun Roger Jackson (Con), committee chair, said: “I have actually written to Wes Streeting, on behalf of this committee, about this (the hospitals rebuild) and it’s basically that this Government is prioritising where it spend its money.

"And the NHS is clearly not an important thing as QMC is actually fairly advanced, it has a team in place doing the work that what was needed.

"But unfortunately, loads of hospitals that then had RAAC concrete problems have now been prioritised ahead of that.”

On Coun Wilmott’s points, Coun Jackson said: “We will check on that to see if there is any new information moving forward, it is on the work programme and I know you Coun Wilmott will always raise that.

"It goes back to what the Government prioritises with it’s money and does it think it’s more important to give railway workers a big pay rise or put money into the NHS?”

Katherine Harclerode, lead officer for health scrutiny, added that Nottingham Univeristy Hosptials (NUH) – which runs QMC and City Hospitals – would be providing an update on the Tomorrow’s NUH programme and how the decisions on the new hospitals programme will affect that, in due course.

She said: “We don’t have answers today but we will hopefully have a good discussion about it in March.”