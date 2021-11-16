Hucknall councillor praises 'democracy in action' after joining Whyburn campaigners to hand in petition against 3,000 homes on green belt

Coun Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), was one of five Hucknall councillors who joined members of the Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development group handing in a petition against the council’s draft local housing plan that could see almost 5,000 new homes built in Hucknall, including 3,000 on green belt land at Whyburn Farm.

Coun Shaw was joined by was Couns Dale Grounds, Trevor Locke, John Wilmott (all Ash Ind) and Kevin Rostance (Con).

Coun Shaw said: “There was about 30 or so people who arrived with their petition and I’d like to thank them for making residents voices heard.

Coun Shaw joined other councillors and campaigners to hand in the petition this week

"All Hucknall’s Ashfield Independent councillors would have been there but Coun Lee Waters was at work and Coun Jim Blagden had a hospital appointment to attend.

"We’ve been against this draft, local housing plan from the start – I have always been clear about that.

"I don’t think that councils should be forced in whatever way by Government to have arbitrary housing targets that puts our beloved green belt at risk of development.

"I am not convinced that Hucknall can cope with this extra housing without guarantees over infrastructure.