Hucknall councillor to push for residents-only parking scheme on busy town centre road

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall South at County Hall, wants to get the scheme put in place on Beardall Street, between its junctions with Portland Road and Henry Street, as well as on Park View, Graingers Terrace, Henry Street and Ellis Avenue.

This was after receiving numerous complaints from residents about parking issues.

The main complaint is about staff and customers at Hucknall construction company PJ Lilley parking on the streets and leaving no spaces for residents.

Now, Coun Waters is writing to all local residents asking them if they approve of a residents-only parking scheme and to sign a petition calling for this.

Coun Waters will then present the petition to the chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council at March’s full council meeting.

Coun Waters said: “It’s a balancing act on Beardall Street and the surrounding streets.

"I have been inundated with complaints from local residents about their streets being turned in a car park for PJ Lilley staff and customers.

"I held a meeting on Beardall Street with senior transport bosses from County Hall and my team have been in touch with PJ Lilley.

"The problem is getting worse, however, not better and I now think a residents-only parking scheme is the only option.

“That said, it costs money but enough residents tell me they want residents-only parking so I will push this at the highest level.”