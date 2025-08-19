Hucknall councillor will 'carry on promoting the town as that's my job'

A Hucknall county councillor will carry on with his promotion of local businesses after being told he was doing nothing wrong.

For the last few weeks, Coun Richard Darrington (Ref), who represents Hucknall South on the council, has been holding weekly competitions, offering vouchers for businesses in the town for people to win.

But his latest business to be featured is Byron’s Rest where he is the landlord and has led to him being accused of a conflict of interest and using his position as a councillor to benefit his the pub.

But Coun Darrington insisted this was not the case and democratic services at the county council have also assured him that he has done – and is doing – nothing wrong and he is free to continue promoting town businsesses as he is doing.

Coun Richard Darrington says he will continue 'doing his job' supporting Hucknall. Photo: Submitted

He said: “It’s my job to support the town and promote local businesses and that’s what I’m doing.

“Everyone knows my philosophy with Hucknall – I love it – and what I’ve been doing is purchasing gift vouchers from a different local business each week and then giving them away in a competition each week, building up the buzz and interest for the town centre.

"And everybody, and I mean everybody because I’ve been round all the traders, is loving it and wants on it it.

"I’ve got other businesses donating items to the prize and everybody is on board with it and the market traders are all loving it and it’s like ‘wow, no-one’s ever done this before’.

"So I was a bit taken aback when I got this complaint through, so I spoke to democratic services because I’m new to the game and I don’t want to do anything wrong and they said if I was buying the gift voucher – which I am – and I’m not expecting your position to gain you a free gift voucher – which I’m not – then you’re doing nothing wrong.”

The controversy has arisen from the fact that Coun Darrington started his run of businesses on Baker Street which is where Byron’s Rest is located and it was the pub’s turn on the run this week.

He continued: “Last week, it was the florist next door to the pub and so this week it’s Byron’s Rest simply because it’s next in line and I happen to be connected with it, although I don’t own it, I only work for the company.

"I purchased probably £100 of vouchers for the pub, which I then gave away, so I’m treating Byron’s Rest as one of the Hucknall businesses, there’s no bias there.

"I’m doing a different business each week and it just happens to be Byron’s Rest’s turn this week, and for the next 35 weeks it won’t be Byron’s Rest’s turn, it’ll be a different business in the town.

Coun Darrington insisted he did not want to ‘cause any hassle or upset people’ so he has issued a formal apology on his Facebook page for any upset he says he may have unwittingly caused’ and says he just wants to continue supporting Hucknall and local businesses and that is what he itends to keep doing.