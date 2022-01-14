Hucknall councllior and council leader call on Hucknall MP to demand Prime Minister's resignation

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), the council leader, has written to Mr Spencer, Eastwood MP Lee Anderson (Con) and Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire County Council leader Ben Bradley to publicly ask them to add their names to growing calls for Prime Minister to stand down.

He marked the 30,000th positive Covid case in the Ashfield district to tell the MPs that Mr Johnson had ‘lost all moral authority to lead the country’.

Meanwhile, Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall on both the district and county councils called directly on Mr Spencer to use his position as chief whip to demand Mr Johnson resign.

Coun Lee Waters (left) and Coun Jason Zadrozny (centre) have both called on Hucknall MP Mark Spencer (right) to demand the Prime Minister's resignation

Coun Waters said: “It’s clear that the Prime Minister’s time has run out, yet he’s being propped up by Hucknall MP Mark Spencer.

"It’s clear that the fate of the Prime Minister lies in the hands of the Government chief whip.

“If Mr Spencer publicly calls for his resignation, it’s game over for Boris.

"Will he have the courage to do what the public are asking and sink the final nail into Boris’ leadership?

"Covid cases are at a pandemic high across Hucknall and it’s about time Mark Spencer put his poorly residents first.”

However, as the Dispatch reported, Mr Spencer has publicly given his full support to Mr Johnson after tweeting that he was ‘backing Boris Johnson 100 per cent’ following the Prime Minister’s admission and apology to Parliament.

Coun Zadrozny said, “In the week that Ashfield saw its 30,000th positive Covid case, we see a Prime Minister dragged to Parliament to admit he’d broken Covid rules.

"People in Ashfield tell me they are livid – they are asking me why should continue to follow Government rules on tackling Covid?

"That puts lives in danger and the Prime Minister is increasing becoming a public health liability.

“We are in a position in Ashfield that we have the Government’s chief whip Mark Spencer and the leader of the Nottinghamshire County Council Ben Bradley as members of Parliament who are increasingly influential in Government affairs.

"Lee Anderson also represents us.

“It’s time for Boris to go – 456 residents in the Ashfield district have sadly died of Covid, everybody knows somebody who has been impacted by Covid and cases of depression and anxiety have rocketed.

"Yet we have a Prime Minister who has clearly broken the rules that we all lived under.”

In his letter to the MPs, Coun Zadrozny said, “As you know, just weeks before the party at 10, Downing Street that the Prime Minister attended – on April 7, 2020, the former chairman of Ashfield District Council – my good friend Anthony Brewer – sadly died of coronavirus.

"He died alone and frightened as his family couldn’t be with him due to rules as set out in the Coronavirus Act 2020.

"Due to the same rules, some of his grandchildren couldn’t even attend his funeral.

“Over the past 48 hours, dozens of Ashfield residents have been in touch with me telling similar stories.

"Businesses have gone bust, our pubs, cafes and restaurants were forced to shut their doors for months on end and more than 1,000 residents and retailers received fixed penalties for breaking the same rules that the Government has broken.”

Coun Zadrozny has asked the MPs to the join the calls for the Prime Minister to resign and to send and publicise a letter to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the influential 1922 Committee confirming this.