Hucknall county councillors say nearly 5,000 Ashfield children on free school meals is 'just the tip of the iceberg'

Hucknall councillors from the Ashfield Independents are leading the call for all universal credit claimants to be given free school meals.

There are currently 4,869 pupils out of 17,935 in Ashfield claiming free school meals.

This is 27.1 per cent and councillors says this is one of key indicators of poverty.

Coun Dave Shaw says many pupils in Hucknall fall just outside the safety net offered by free school meals

Coun Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), a member of the council’s children and young people’s select committee, who represents Hucknall West at County Hall, says the problem of child hunger is more widespread.

He has backed calls from the Independent opposition group to investigate helping those who ‘just lose out but are still going hungry’.

Coun Shaw said, “I fully back the Independent call in County Hall for us to do our bit to end child poverty by raising the bar to claim free school meals.

"There are pupils in Hucknall who just fall outside the safety net offered by free school meals.

"In our town, this runs into the hundreds and it is unacceptable in this day and age – that many parents go hungry just to feed their kids.

"By increasing eligibility including all universal credit claimants – we will be able to feed hundreds more starving children.

"This is the right thing to do and I feel Nottinghamshire County Council can use its influence to change the law and feed more of Hucknall’s hungry children.”

Current Government rules restrict free school meals to those families with net annual earnings of less than £7,400.

Coun Debbie Darby (Ind), has also called for the council’s children and young people select committee to investigate.

She said: “Thousands more children in poverty are missing out than figures suggest.

"Many don’t qualify for free school meals, because the criteria is too strict – that doesn’t mean that kids are not hungry.

“Being a free school meal claimant unlocks a significant amount of other free services like holiday activities.

"We have heard stories of starving children begging for free school meals because they are hungry.

“Can we carry out an investigation in what we can do to help young people not just on free school meals but all those whose families are on universal credit and other benefits?”

A county council spokesperson said: “Eligibility criteria for benefits-related free school meals is set nationally, not by the local authority.

"The remit of the council’s select committees are to examine and scrutinise decisions made by this council, not by central Government.

“In terms of supporting Nottinghamshire families who are struggling with rising costs, we're determined to do all that we can to help vulnerable families and have provided free school meal vouchers – funded by the Government – to thousands of eligible schoolchildren over school holidays, including the upcoming summer holiday.

"The Nottinghamshire Holiday Activities and Food programme is also continuing to run, providing free activities to children and young people along with healthy meals so that they can be active and eat well.

"We continue to encourage parents to check their eligibility and sign up for free school meals which they can do by visiting our website.