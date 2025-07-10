Hucknall: Don't tell us what you don't want - tell us what you DO want

The people of Hucknall are being called upon to have their say on the future of local government in the town.

But instead of saying what they don’t want to see happen, a new survey is being set up for people to say what they DO want to see happen and what they believe will be best for the town as the Government presses ahead with it’s local government reoganisation (LGR) plans.

The new campaign is being led by John Wilkinson, a well know politicial figure in the town and former district and county councillor.

He wants to give the people of Hucknall a voice to help shape their future in the LGR plans.

John Wilkinson wants to give the people of Hucknall the chance to say what they want from LGR. Photo: National World

He said: "We have heard what the Government thinks, we have heard what the county council thinks, we have heard what the district councils think.

"But so far no-one has tried to find out the opinion of the people who will be most affected by these changes – the people of Hucknall.

"This is going to change."

The campaign, which is being run by Hucknall Labour, will commence with the launch of a dedicated Facebook page titled ‘Listening

to Hucknall’, which is now live at facebook.com/profile.php?id=61577827304803

This platform will serve as one of the places for residents to participate, share ideas, and engage in constructive dialogue about the future of local governance in Hucknall.

And although Labour are spearheading this, John and his colleagues want to hear from everyone of all political persuassions and ideals as this is about all of Hucknall.

Key aspects of the Listening To Hucknall campaign include:

Inclusivity – this will be a positive campaign open to all residents, community groups, businesses, and stakeholders interested in Hucknall's future.

Non-partisan – aiming to gather diverse perspectives, irrespective of political leanings.

Community input – focused solely on issues related to LGR affecting Hucknall

Collaborative approach – all ideas and viewpoints valued and shared transparently within the community.

Future engagement – additional opportunities will follow the Facebook page launch to maximise participation

John continued: “We encourage every Hucknall resident to join us in shaping our town's future.

"This campaign is about more than just adapting to change – it's about influencing change that aligns with our community's aspirations."

The catalyst for all this is the Government’s proposed LGR plans for Nottinghamshire.

The proposal is for the county to become two unitary authorities – county and city – with the current district and borough councils scrapped.

However, for the city element of the plan to work, the city needs to expand and encompass more outlying areas.

The three initial options being proposed for city expansion all didn’t involve Hucknall – but now a new option has emerged which does include Hucknall, along with Arnold, West Bridgford, Clifton and Beeston.

Becoming part of the city is something Hucknall folk have steadfastly objected to in the past with the local Conservatives launching a campaign last year to keep the town out of the city.

But while people are again likely to say they don’t want this to happen, John says it’s critical they now are clear about what they do want to happen and can put these proposals forward down the line.

He said: "I read the LGR White Paper and I understood what the aim was and thought I saw a possible solution.

"But then in Hucknall, we were presented with this fear that we would become part of the city.

"Now when the three options for LGR for this area came out, that was never one of them.

"However, the Government then moved the goalposts when they decided the 500,000 figure talked about for the population sizes of the new council blocks was a guideline and not a baseline.

“This has meant Hucknall becoming part of the city is back in play.

"Previously, under these plans, the city could never stand alone, but now it can with some help from Hucknall or Beeston or other nearby areas.

"The proposals were that the districts largely remained the same but that was before the Government changed the rules.

"By them doing that, there's no guarantee whatsoever that the three original options, which are essentially the same ones put forward by the last Conservative-run county council, are going to remain.

"But I realised what we as the people of Hucknall were doing was focusing on the wrong thing and not seeing what’s happening all around us.

"My concern is, there's going to be a change but nobody is talking about is what happens after that change?

"If you look at the LGR White Paper, it is talking about unitary authorities, mayors and Government decisions but nobody talks about the people for whom this will have a day-to-day effect.

"And of course, they won't.

"The Government will claim we are being consulted by us being provided with a very small a-la-carte menu of dishes already served up and that to me is not right.

"But we don’t want to just keep saying what we don’t want, we need to tell those in Government exactly what we DO want and what we think is the best outcome for Hucknall.

"I certainly don’t want a town council because a town council only concerns itself with things like dog poo and cemeteries and is really not going to help.

"So what we in the Labour Party have decided to do is find a way of finding out what people really think and want.

"And once we've done the initial process with this, we can decide how we move on, whether it's meetings or debates or whatever is the best course of action."

For more information and to get involved, visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=61577827304803 and start having your say on Hucknall’s LGR future.