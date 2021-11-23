Nottinghamshire County Council has launched its latest recruitment drive as part of the national ‘Made with Care’ campaign and is seeking people who embody the values most suited to being a care worker.

This recruitment follows the government’s announcement of its winter plan for social care – where it sets out how it will support the sector over the coming months.

The plan is backed by more than £550 million including £162.5 million to support the recruitment of new staff and the retention of existing carers.

Nottinghamshire County Council is recruiting now for winter social care workers

The council is recruiting to four temporary roles around Nottinghamshire, but many people go on to gain permanent employment.

The roles are relief care and reablement worker, community care officer, occupational therapist and social worker.

Melanie Brooks, corporate director for adult social care and public health, said: “We need people from a range of backgrounds, as some of these roles require no previous experience and training will be provided.

“These roles are vital so we can help to support vulnerable people out of hospital to live independently in the community.”

New staff will have a comprehensive induction programme, training and professional development opportunities.

The council offers a range of flexible and family-friendly working arrangements.