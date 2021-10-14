Hucknall folk urged to take the chance to quiz council officers on local housing plan

The council has announced three dates where officers will listen to the concerns from the public in 20-minute intervals – Monday, October 18, Thursday, October 28 and Monday, November 1.

All three sessions will take place at Hucknall Library and run from 9am to 5pm on all three days.

Coun Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North, said, “I am against these enforced draft plans – I’ve been honest all the way through the process.

"What I am clear about is that the wider infrastructure across Hucknall cannot cope.

"I understand that the housing target may well be reviewed in the light of the Prime Minister’s comments about not forcing councils to give permission to build on green belt.

"That said, I am pleading with every Hucknall resident to have their say at the start of this proposal.

"Let’s not assume that Boris Johnson will keep his word

"Please don’t leave it to others.”

Coun Jim Blagden (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall Central, added: “The strength of feeling in the town is palpable.

"I’ve not known such a strength of feeling since we had our bins shrunk six years ago.

"Residents need to express their concerns via the consultation and I would everybody to do so.

"Hucknall will change forever unless we all as a town stand together and say no to this draft.

"It doesn’t matter that Conservative, Labour and Ashfield Independent councillors have been on the committee that made these draft proposals.

"Let’s put politics to one side and work together to save Hucknall’s green belt.”

Coun Waters has also asked the council to include a Saturday in the consultations to improve access to those who work full-time and this will be announced in due course.