Hucknall food bank among almost 50 groups helped by Ashfield District Council during pandemic

More than £100,000 has been distributed to more than 45 groups and organisations by the council to help support residents in need during the past 12 months.

This includes grants to local food banks, providing a buddy service to help vulnerable residents with shopping and medication delivery as well as offering advice to those suffering financially due to the pandemic.

Money from the district council’s grant schemes and Nottinghamshire County Council grant funding has seen money go to a number of local organisations, one of which was West Hucknall Baptist Church food bank,

Coun Kier Barsby says the grants help groups like the food bank continue their 'amazing work'

The food bank, which runs from Under One Roof, has seen unprecedented levels of demand for food from individuals and families referred by a variety of support workers and agencies.

Thanks to the grant it received, it has been able to meet these demands and provide food parcels since the start of the first lockdown in March 2020.

To date, more than 160 people have benefitted from food bank as a result of the grant.

Coun Kier Barsby, cabinet member for health & leisure at the district council, said: “It is fantastic that the council has been able to support so many local community organisations over the past 12 months.

"These organisations are the backbone to our communities and during the pandemic they have been a lifeline to many across the district.

“Grant funding the council issues allows organisations, groups and volunteers to continue their amazing work.

"Whether it be support with food and shopping, housing and financial advice or providing welfare calls, this is vital support needed within our communities.

"Residents have found themselves in situations they have never been in before.

"Whether they need advice on debt or help feeding their families, the grant funding has meant that some of the most vulnerable in our districts have received the help and support they need.