Hucknall food festival highlighted as a big success for the council as leader praises officers and members

At the council’s cabinet meeting on January 25, Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), the council leader, praised officers and members for delivering services across the district, despite the ongoing challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cabinet members were presented with a quarterly review report highlighting how the council is performing against its performance measures with the majority of targets being met or exceeded.

Some of the high points included Ashfield remaining the only council in Nottinghamshire to deliver all waste services throughout the pandemic, as well as offer additional waste services to support.

Note was also made of the 20 per cent drop in fly-tipping incidents across the district and 3.58 per cent rise in recycling figures.

The major redevelopment work at Hucknall Leisure Centre, where planning permission is now in for the second pool and two successful food and drink festivals in the town, both attended by more then 3,000 people, were also highlighted.

Coun Zadrozny said: "The council delivers so many services and to be delivering to such a high standard as we continue to come out of the pandemic is outstanding.

"I’d like to take this opportunity to thank council officers for their continued hard work.