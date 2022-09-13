Ashfield District Council has cancelled today's meeting and two others this month following the death of the Queen

As well as today’s meeting of the local plan development panel, tomorrow’s (Wednesday) planning committee meeting and the cabinet meeting scheduled for September 27, have also been cancelled, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The full council meeting scheduled for September 29 is still going ahead at this stage.

The decision to cancel meetings following the Queen’s death is at the discretion of individual local authorities.

Government guidance to councils following the death of the Queen, does not specify whether councils should proceed with planned meetings and events, but follows the same approach set out in the public national mourning guidance.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and communities says: "There is no obligation on organisations to suspend business during the national mourning period.

"Depending on the nature and location of their business and the tone of planned events, some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral.