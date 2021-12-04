Coun Lauren Mitchell, who represents Hucknall South, called the meeting ‘disgusting’ after only three councillors – all from the Ashfield Independents – were able to speak in a 15-minute time period, following the group presenting its petition.

Coun Mitchell said: “It was squashing democracy on purpose.

“The 15 minutes was a ridiculous amount for people to be able to speak.

Coun Lauren Mitchell was unhappy that only Ashfield Independent councillors were able to speak in the petition debate

“The chairman obviously chose only the Ashfield Independents so nobody else can have a voice.”

The meeting on December 2 saw members of the public attending to oppose the controversial housing document.

Councillors were presented with two petitions calling for the plan to be rethought, with signatures totalling more than 9,000 across the two submissions.

The concerns relate to the Ashfield Independents’ 8,226-home document, which sets out the local sites for planned housing developments between now and 2038.

Mandy Shaw spoke at the meeting on behalf of the Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development group and said the loss of the green belt would detrimental to the area. Photo: Lauren Mitchell

One petition related to the 3,000-home development at Whyburn Farm which has led to a strong public backlash since its unveiling in October.

The Hucknall petition gathered more than 7,600 signatures and was submitted by campaigner Mandy Shaw, who spoke on behalf of residents about why the plans would be ‘detrimental’ to the town.

She said: “Everyone who signed the petition is against the plan.

"We, the signed, don’t want a large-scale development on Hucknall’s cherished greenbelt.

Coun Kevin Rostance said he had never seen such a strength of feeling from the people of Hucknall against something as he had against the draft local plan

“This area is used by so many for recreation, the walkers, cyclists, runners, families wanting time together, and people suffering mental health issues.

"They all need this space, and we have nowhere else in Hucknall for them to go.”

Following Ms Shaw’s presentation, councillors were given 15 minutes to debate the petition before it was recommended to be taken to cabinet in January.

During the debate, three Hucknall councillors – Lee Waters, Dave Shaw and John Wilmott (all Ash Ind and all representing Hucknall North) were allowed to speak – all making points about opposing the plans and lambasting the Government for setting housing targets, with Coun Waters calling on the council to ‘call the Government’s bluff and not submit a local plan at all’.

But it meant no opposition councillors were able to give their views on the Hucknall petition, despite the three Conservative and two Labour members – all of whom represent Hucknall seats – raising their hands to speak in the debate.

It also led to an argument in the council chamber, with Coun Chris Baron (Con), who represents Hucknall West, hitting out at chairman Coun Arnie Hankin (Ash Ind).

Coun Baron said: “There’s supposed to be a political balance in this chamber and you’ve called three Ashfield Independents and none of the opposition.

“That has got to be fundamentally incorrect.”

In response, Coun Hankin said: “I write down on my sheet all the councillors who wish to speak, the first three I saw were those, and you were after.”

Coun Baron then accused him of ‘not looking this way’ when selecting who to speak.

A cross-party motion was then submitted by Coun Mitchell and Coun Kevin Rostance (Con) – who represents Hucknall West – which called for the plans to be redrawn.

The motion was read out but not debated, with Ruth Dennis, the council’s monitoring officer, confirming the debate must be held by the cabinet as the responsible committee for the local plan.

She said: “At a later stage, the draft plan will come to this council for consideration and debate.

“If something is the responsibility of a different committee, a motion on that point must go directly to it, isn’t debated at this meeting and is referred straight to cabinet without debate.”

Seconding the motion, Coun Rostance said: “There is a strength of feeling against the proposed draft local plan and the Whyburn development in particular.

“Never during my time as a district councillor have I seen anything of this scale, that has brought together thousands of residents in Hucknall – and councillors of all political persuasions.

“The petition was driven by passionate local residents, who really care about the effects these proposals will have on Hucknall.”