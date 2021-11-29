Coun Keir Morrison, who represents Hucknall South, has tabled a question for Coun Samantha Deakin (Ash Ind), portfolio holder for parks, town centres and neighbourhood services, that will be heard at this Thursday’s (December 2) full council meeting.

On papers for the meeting, Coun Morrison’s question reads: “It has been revealed that Piggins Croft car park in Hucknall is Ashfield District Councils' preferred location for the development of a new health facility.

"If the build goes ahead, could the portfolio holder tell us where and how the council proposes to replace and increase lost town centre car parking?”

The plans for the new health hub have proved controversial ever since the council first hinted that they wanted to build the new centre on Piggins Croft.

Several parties, including Hucknall MP Mark Spencer, voiced their opposition to Piggins Croft as a location and urged the council to look at other, often unused sites in the town, such as the old police station or the former Sandicliffe garage site, as an alternative location.

Members of the public have also voiced their concerns with the loss of parking space at the town centre’s main car park being one of the main ones.