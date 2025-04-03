Hucknall MP backs draft local plan and urges Ashfield Council to adopt it as soon as possible as developers eye green belt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh (Lab) has written to Ashfield Council to give its draft local plan her full support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And she urges the authority to ensure it adopts the plan as soon as possible to prevent any danger of green belt sites like Whyburn Farm and Misk Hills falling into the hands of developers.

Plans to build 3,000 homes on Whyburn have surfaced again in the last week with developers submitting a scoping application to the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes on the back of a revised submitted application for 100 new homes on Misk Hills of Common Lane.

Hucknall MP Michelle Wesh has given her full support to Ashfield Council's draft local plan and urged the authority to adopt it as soon as possible. Photo: Submitted

The council’s new draft local plan does not include either site for development but while it is still unadopted and approve, both sites are vulnerable to developers, despite Government inspectors saying ealier this year that there would be no need to build on green belt to meet the districts housing targets.

With the new Labour Government planning to ramp up house building across the UK, green belt campaigners in Hucknall have become increasingly concerned that areas like Whyburn and Misk Hills will be forced back on to the table.

But Ms Welsh is supporting their campaign and the council’s proposed new local plan which, if adopted, would prevent any development on either site for at least 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her letter, Ms Welsh said: “I believe it is vital for us to finally have a local plan in place and therefore encourage residents of Hucknall to support the plan.

"I am pleased to see that the revised plan no longer includes the proposed large-scale development at Whyburn Farm.

"This site has been a matter of significant local concern and its removal from the plan will undoubtedly come as a relief to many local residents.

Protecting our valuable green spaces while ensuring responsible and sustainable growth is of utmost importnance and this revision is a step in the right direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I acknowledge that the updated plan includes a number of smaller developments across Hucknall.

"While I understand the necessity of meeting housing demand, I must emphaise the ongoing concerns about infrastructure in the town.

"Hucknall has seen substantial growth in recent years, yet the necessary improvements in roads, health care provision and school places have not kept pace.

"It is crucial that any future development is accompanied by a clear, robust infrastructure strategy to support both existing and new residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A well-structured plan is also essential to ensure that future growth is both controlled and beneficial to the community.

“Additionally, I must stress the urgency of adopting a local plan as soon as possible.

"Without an approved plan in place, we are currently witnessing what happens when you don’t have a local plan in place, with developers’ eyes on Whyburn Farm and Misk Hills once again.

"I encourage Ashfield Council to prioritise infrastructure enhancements and to proceed with the adoption of the local plan without undue delay.

"I will personally be writing to the inspectorate in support of the draft local plan and urge Ashfield Council to ensure that the local plan gets over the line.”