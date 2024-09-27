Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh (Lab) has defended her decision to vote to winter fuel allowance for OAPs as opponents told them they should be ashamed of the move.

Ms Welsh and fellow Labour MP Michael Payne, who represents Gedling at Westminster, were among those who voted for a Government policy to restrict the payments to pensioners earlier this month.

Both spoke about their reasons for supporting the cut during a debate at Nottinghamshire Council, where they both also sit as councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the meeting, a motion condemning the Government cut passed by 44 votes to 13, with both Conservatives and Independents saying Labour ‘should be ashamed’ of the decision.

Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh, and Gedling MP Michael Payne both defended their decision to vote in favour of fuel allowance cuts for pensioners. Photo: Submitted

They warned many elderly people would face to a choice between heating and eating this winter.

Just over 200,000 pensioners in the county received support last year but council figures say 147,000 who aren’t on means-tested benefits will miss out this year.

Labour MPs in Parliament were ordered to vote against a motion condemning the change last month, with all Nottinghamshire’s MPs obeying the whip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Welsh told the meeting: “It wasn’t an easy decision when we walked through that lobby.

"It does keep me up at night and make me worry.

“There is a safety net missing for pensioners and I wrote to Chancellor Rachel Reeves before the vote about my concerns.

"I will carry on pushing that.”

Mr Payne said: “The previous Labour Government lifted millions of pensioners out of poverty – if we haven’t done that by the end of Parliament, I will come back and apologise.”

"I will do whatever I can as an MP and councillor to support those struggling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government says it had been forced to make the drastic cut in order to bridge a £22bn blackhole left by the previous administration.

Responding to Mr Payne, Coun Sam Smith (Con) said: “Actions speak louder than words.

"We’ve heard his words but what did he do?

"He voted to cut the allowance.

“Shame on you, this will have a devastating impact on residents.”

Coun Steve Carr (Ind), said: “People I speak to are frightened about losing a lifeline.

"This policy is using a sledgehammer to crack a nut.”

He warned the NHS and the council’s care services would face even greater demand from pensioners this winter because of the cut.