Hucknall MP launching summer support for local businesses

Mr Spencer has been actively promoting local high streets in towns like Hucknall in the last few months, including holding a survey on his website to find out what members of the public think would help improve our high streets and get people back supporting local businesses again.

‘Summer in Sherwood’ will recognise businesses throughout the area, and will promote the activities and events that they will be running over the summer.

Local companies will then be publicised on Mr Spencer’s Facebook page as a way of informing constituents about the wide-range of businesses there are to choose from throughout Sherwood.

Constituents can head to Mr Spencer’s website here to complete the form, and to nominate a business.

In the past Mr Spencer has run business breakfasts and a small business competition to help promote the area’s small and local businesses.

He said: “This summer, it is a little more difficult to travel abroad – however, there are tonnes of things to do right here on our doorstep.

“We live in an area steeped in history, and whether it is a hospitality business, a tourist site, or anything in between, I want to hear where you are spending your summer locally and why.

Hucknall MP Mark Spencer

“I want to recognise all of the fantastic work that our small and local businesses do