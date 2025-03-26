Hucknall MP leads Westminster Hall debate on construction standards for new build homes

Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh (Lab), has led a debate in Westminster Hall on the construction standards of new-build homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The debate, on March 25, focused on ensuring that homebuyers receive the quality they expect and deserve when purchasing a new home.

Ms Welsh made it clear that while property developers must be held to account, local tradespeople should not be unfairly blamed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hard work and dedication of local builders, electricians and plumbers were acknowledged and a strong message was sent that the real issue lies with developers who fail to maintain high standards.

Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh speaking during the debate at Westminster Hall. Photo: Submitted

Ms Welsh spoke about the experiences of two constituents who moved into their new home expecting it to be a safe and comfortable environment for their family.

Instead, they were met with numerous issues, including an improperly installed boiler, a faulty bath, damaged flooring, and scratched windows.

Similarly, another constituent from Hucknall, discovered more 117 defects in her new property, including poor insulation, damaged flooring, and a broken patio door that left her home insecure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite some financial compensation, many defects remain unresolved, leaving the woman in distress.

These cases highlight the urgent need for better oversight and accountability in the housebuilding sector.

Ms Welsh welcomed the Government’s recent acceptance of recommendations from the Competition and Markets Authority’s market study into housebuilding, particularly the introduction of a statutory UK-wide New Homes Ombudsman scheme.

This will provide much-needed consumer protection and ensure that homebuyers are not left to battle developers alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP also called on the Government to take further steps to ensure that the right companies and builders are selected for future housing projects, that proper infrastructure accompanies new developments, and that quality is maintained throughout the housebuilding process.

During the debate, Ms Welsh said: “This is because we are too often seeing new build homes that are not fit for purpose, that are damaged,

drafty or unsafe to live in.

"It is wrong that when you are moving to a new home or into your first ever house, that you may not get the quality that you are paying for.

Home buyers deserve to feel confident that their new home is safe and won’t begin to crumble as soon as their key is in the door.”