Hucknall MP remains silent over Boris Johnson's resignation

History has been re-written in recent days by seismic changes in all government departments with a surfeit of resignations across the Conservative hierarchy.

From ‘Partygate’ to controversy over the appointment of the now-suspended Chris Pincher - as deputy chief whip - Mr Johnson has stumbled from one disaster to another.

The Downing Street pressure cooker finally boiled over on Thursday as Mr Johnson’s bullish determination to continue in No.10 finally cracked and he resigned.

Hucknall MP Mark Spencer has so far remained silent on Boris Johnson's decision to resign. Photo: Getty Images

However, he confirmed his will to continue as Prime Minister until a new Tory leader, and therefore PM, is appointed – a process that could take months.

The Dispatch has contacted Tory Mr Spencer, and his office, but, at the time of going to print, he remained silent – including on his social media.

It was via Twitter that he previously expressed his unstinting support for Mr Johnson, saying “I’m squarely behind the PM, he’s the right man for the job”.

In his resignation speech behind the now infamous Downing Street Lectern, Mr Johnson said ‘them’s the breaks’.

He signed off by declaring: “Even though things may seem dark now, our future together is golden.”

Nottingham North MP Alex Norris (Lab), who represents Bulwell, is also yet to comment.

However, he has been re-tweeting comments from colleagues lambasting 12 years of Conservative Government.

The chain reaction of events that led to Mr Johnson’s resignation started with the resignation from the Cabinet of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Pressure then started to mount on Mr Johnson to ‘do the right thing’.

As news broke of Mr Johnson’s impending resignation, Mansfield MP and leader of Notts County Council, Ben Bradley, who started his political career as a Hucknall councillor, said: “This is, in many ways, a great shame as the Prime Minister has seen us through some huge challenges and, as he always says, often got things right on big decisions.

"His agenda around Levelling Up needs to be protected and be his legacy, along with delivering Brexit.

“Sadly though, in recent days, this has become inevitable. You can't run a Government with 50 ministers missing, and Government cannot grind to a halt like this. What we need now is a swift process to move forward as quickly as possible.”

Another of Mr Johnson’s backers, Lee Anderson, MP in neighbouring Ashfield, announced he had withdrawn his support for the PM ahead of his Downing Street speech.