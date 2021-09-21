Hucknall MP slams as 'utter rubbish' council leader's claim 3,000 new houses are proposed for town to satisfy Government targets

Mark Spencer (Con) was responding after Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), leader of Ashfield District Council, said it was ‘being forced to submit these outline plans to meet Conservative government housebuilding targets’.

Mr Spencer said: “The claims that the Government is forcing the Ashfield District Council to build more houses in Hucknall is utter rubbish.

“The Government provides targets for every local authority, and it is up to the Local Authority-which in this case is run by the Ashfield Independents, to decide where these houses go.

Hucknall MP Mark Spencer has dismissed council claims of meeting Government targets as 'utter rubbish'. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/Getty Images

"Coun Zadrozny and his colleagues at Ashfield District Council can’t keep on passing the blame.

“Such is the Ashfield Independent’s contempt for Hucknall that in the their local plan, they want to slap an extra 4,898 houses on it.

“At least 3,000 of these are planned for Whyburn Farm, which is registered green belt.

“This is a dereliction of duty from Coun Zadrozny and the Independents, especially after they stalled the Hucknall health centre process earlier this year.

“Hucknall cannot support this number of houses.

"The Ashfield Independents have taken Hucknall for granted for far too long.

"We cannot allow this to go forward.