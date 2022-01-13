At Prime Minister’s Questions in Parliament, Mr Johnson apologised for what had happened and said he understood why millions of people in the country who were locked down at the time would be so angry about it.

Several opposition MPs and a number of Tory backbenchers have called for Mr Johnson to resign.

But several senior cabinet colleagues have rallied around Mr Johnson and now Mr Spencer, the Government’s chief whip, has added his voice of support.

Hucknall MP Mark Spencer has tweeted his support for the Prime Minister. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

He tweeted: “PM continually delivers for the country.

“Got Brexit donem, world-beating vaccine roll-out, 400,000 more jobs than pre-Covid, keeping schools open & children learning, building back better for all.