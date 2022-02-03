Hucknall MP welcomes Government action on energy prices and cost of living

Following Ofgem’s announcement that the energy price cap will rise, the Chancellor made a statement to the House of Commons unveiling the Government’s three part-plan to help households with the rising costs of energy.

The plan consisted of a £200 smoothing rebate on energy bills for all households to be paid in October; A non-repayable £150cash rebate to properties in council tax bands A to D to be paid in April and £144 million of discretionary funding for local authorities to support households who will not be eligible for the non-repayable cash rebate.

The Chancellor’s plan falls alongside existing measures including the expansion and subsequent increase in the Warm Home Discount to reach three million households paying out £150.

Mr Spencer said the measures announced by the Chancellor would benefit many households across the UK

Those who currently receive the Warm Home Discount will still be able to claim these new measures announced by the Chancellor.

Mr Spencer said the Government was also committed to introducing a number of measures to help households with the cost of living, including freezing fuel duty for a 12th year in a row, introducing and expanding the National Living wage, and introducing the £500 million Household Support Fund, which is aimed at low income families and is distributed by Local Authorities.

He continued: “The Chancellor’s three point plan is going to help a huge number of people across the constituency.

"Eighty per cent of people across the United Kingdom will be eligible for the Chancellor’s council tax rebate.

"That is £150 that so many of my constituents will be receiving to help them with their energy costs.

“The £200 rebate on our electricity bills is going to be open to every single household in Hucknall.

"This will be an incredible help to many of my constituents and many households across the United Kingdom.

“We needed immediate action, and the Chancellor has delivered.

“The plan that was proposed by the Labour Party was far less generous and would be much slower at reaching our constituents.

"Under this Conservative Chancellor, most constituents will benefit to the tune of £350 this year.