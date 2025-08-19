Hucknall MP welcomes new measures to transform 62 military homes in Sherwood Forest

Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh (Lab) has welcomed new Government measures for forces families, which follow the Strategic Defence Review (SDR) commitment of more than £1.5bn extra for forces family housing, delivering on Labour’s Plan for Change.

Under the plans, 62 military homes in Sherwood Forest will benefit from new freedoms to keep pets and personalise their homes as part of Labour’s commitment to improve forces housing.

The measures announced include greater freedoms to own pets, decorate, and personalise houses, and run businesses from home.

Ms Welsh said: “Our forces families give so much to our country and they deserve decent homes that truly feel like their own.

Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh has welcomed new measures to transform military homes in Sherwood Forest. Photo: Submitted

"These new freedoms will help restore pride, dignity and stability to service life and I’m proud that Labour is delivering the change our military families have long been waiting for."

The latest improvements to military family housing – some already in effect since August 9 – mark a key milestone in delivering on Labour’s new Consumer Charter to begin to turn around 14 years of neglect of military accommodation under the last Government.

John Healey MP (Lab), the Defence Secretary, has pledged to put forces families at the heart of defence housing reform, vowing to ‘stop the rot' and raise standards across service accommodation nationwide.

Labour says military morale reached record lows under the last Conservative Government.

The Government’s Consumer Charter is part of the forthcoming Defence Housing Strategy, which will set out plans for a generational renewal of forces housing, helping renew the nation’s contract with those who serve and supporting the Government’s Plan for Change.