Hucknall MP's pride at being part of Royal Procession ahead of Queen's Speech

In his role as Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Privy Council Mr Spencer, joined figures like the Sergeant at Arms and the Sword of the State in the traditional display of pageantry that sees MPs walk from the House of Commons to the House of Lords for the Queen’s Speech, which outlines the Governement’s plans for the coming Parliamentary year.

Posting on his Facebook page, Mr Spencer said: “I was honoured to be asked to take part in the Royal Procession ahead of the State Opening of Parliament in my capacity as Lord President of the Council.

“The Queen's Speech was read by HRH The Prince of Wales.

Hucknall MP Mark Spencer takes his place in the Royal Procession at the State Opening of Parliament. Photo: Aaron Chown/AFP/Getty Images

"The speech set out the Government’s legislative agenda for the next 12 months, which will deliver on the promises that have been made to the British people.

This Government will continue to support more people into work, deliver more opportunities to level up the whole United Kingdom, and give the Police the resources that they need to make our streets safer.”