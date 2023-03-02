The plans would see the current building on the site demolished and a two-bedroom, single-storey bungalow-style dwelling built in its place.

It will be adapted for disabled access as the applicant has a permanent disability.

Notes accompanying the planning application say: “Manual demolition works will be used as heavy demolition equipment would bring too much impact on the area of the demolition, such as vibration, shock, and noise.

Plans have been submitted to build a new single-storey home on the site of the Tom Hanson builders yard in Hucknall. Photo: Google

“Various tools and equipment will be used such as jackhammers, pneumatic hammers, hydraulic wedges, drills, sledgehammers and mini-loaders and mini-excavators.

“There will be proper measures in place to ensure safety and to protect neighbouring properties.

“Hours of demolition will be Monday to Friday, between 9am and 5pm, and Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm. No plant machinery or any machinery used will not be started prior to any of these times.”

The revised application says access to and from the site during work and when it is completed will be by the same entrance road used by the business when it was operating from the site.

The original application was rejected by the council planning committee last month, on the grounds the proposed building was not on the original footprint and the level of detail provided in relation to the method of demolition was insufficient.

The applicants now say the location for the proposed home has been moved back and they have provided further details about the demolition.

The proposal has received two objections from members of the public, with one highlighting that access to the site would be through a narrow lane that people park their cars on and all nearby residents would have to park elsewhere as a result.

Another objector said the land shoud be used to create a pedestrian and cycle access to Piggins Croft Car Park in the town.