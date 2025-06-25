Hucknall: Question marks over new Nottinghamshire Council HQ as Reform say they're going back to County Hall

The future for the new Nottinghamshire Council headquarters building in Hucknall remains unclear after the new council leader said the authority would be returning to County Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The previous Conservative administration constructed the Hucknall headquarters – called Oak House – as part of the major new Top Wighay development on the Hucknall/Linby border to replace the ageing County Hall and, they claimed, potentially save the council £1.5m each year in running costs.

The plan was to fully relocate from County Hall to Oak House, despite fears raised that the new facility was not big enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Conservatives added that the County Hall was costing more than £1.7m to operate and maintain each year and the building requires essential maintenance costing more than £30m over the next 12 years, with up to a further £28m needed to bring the building up to modern environmental standards.

The new Reform-led Nottinghamshire Council doesn't want Oak House in Hucknall to be the headquarters. Photo: Brian Eyre

But in May’s local elections, Reform UK swept to power in Nottinghamshire and new council leader Coun Mick Barton says he wants County Hall to remain in use.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: “It's a wonderful building, yes it is my headquarters and we're having meetings here, why wouldn't we use it?"

But Conservative opposition leader Coun Sam Smith, also speaking to the BBC, blasted Reform’s proposals and said other essential projects would now suffer in order to fund the work needed to bring the building up to standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “What libraries are they closing, what roads and pavements aren't they repairing, what recycling centres are they closing, what youth centres are being shut, what schools aren't going to be built?"

Reform want the historic County Hall to remain the council's main home. Photo: Submitted

The outgoing Conservatives held the first full council meeting at Oak House in March – despite criticism from Labour and Independent councillors that the building was ‘unfinished’.

Reform then held their first full council meeting there in May and July’s full council and cabinet meetings are both scheduled to still take place at Oak House.

But Coun Barton said: "We can utilise both buildings.

"We've got lots of buildings throughout Nottinghamshire, so we could have it somewhere else if we wanted to."

Moving back to County Hall was also something proposed by Labour councillors after the election, with their suggestion being to sell Oak House.

Your Dispatch has contacted the council for comment.