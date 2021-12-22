Hucknall, like all other Nottinghamshire recycling centres, which are run by Veolia, will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

All sites will be otherwise be open between 8am and 4pm every other day over the festive period.

Wrapping paper, cards, Christmas trees, unwanted or broken electrical items including Christmas lights, and excess cardboard and other materials can all be recycled at the sites.

Hucknall Recycling Centre will be operating normal hours over Christmas. Photo: Google

Please remember that your recycling bin at home should only contain cans, tins, paper, cardboard and plastic bottles, yoghurt pots and margarine tubs.

To make visits to the recycling centre quicker and easier, everyone is encouraged to sort their items such as garden waste, electricals, and scrap metal before they arrive at site.

Full information on opening hours and the wide range of items that can be taken to the sites, can be found online here.

Hucknall residents should also check with Ashfield District Council for arrangements for Christmas and new year kerbside recycling and waste collection dates.