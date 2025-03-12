Hucknall Reform UK election candidate strongly rejects claims party is racist

A Hucknall candidate for Reform UK in the upcoming Nottinghamshire Council elections has strongly refuted claims the party is racist.

Richard Darrington, landlord of award-winning Hucknall pub Byron’s Rest, who is standing for Reform in Hucknall South, was responding after campaign group Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) accused Reform of ‘racist scapegoating’.

SUTR is starting a campaign across the country to stop people voting for Reform at the elections on May 1.

And it’s Nottinghamshire campaign launch event is in Hucknall at The Tee House Bar & Restaurant on Wigwam Lane on Friday, March 14 at 6.45pm.

Hucknall Reform UK candidate Richard Darrington has rejected claims that the party is racist. Photo: National World

SUTR said: "We need to make it clear that Reform does not represent working people.

"Reform will attack our NHS and their MPs voted against workers’ rights in Parliament.

"All they offer is racist scapegoating to defend their rich friends and donors.

"The people of Nottinghamshire deserve better than Reform."

But Mr Darrington responded: “My favourite food is Chinese and Indian, my barber is from Khazakstan, one of my best friends is from Turkey, I holiday anywhere in the world, I have family married to overseas men, we have a candidate in Hucknall West – Christopher Adegoke – who is from Nigeria and most of all, my pub welcomes customers from all over the world.

"Doesn’t sound very racist to me.”

The Hucknall SUTR event will feature speakers Sabby Dhalu (SUTR national co-convenor), Louise Regan (NEU executive committee/Palestine solidarity campaign chair), Andrew Murray (Stop The War Coalition) and Dani Jackson (PCS Union midlands regional secretary).

Miss Dhalu said: “Reform UK is nothing but a party of division, scapegoating, and attacks on working people.

"They use racism to distract from their true agenda – protecting the wealthy while attacking our NHS, workers' rights, and public services.

"But we won’t let them get away with it.

"If we unite, we can stop Reform winning in Nottinghamshire.”

But Mr Darrington said: “Wanting controlled immigration and secure borders is about policy, not prejudice.

"The UK has always been shaped by immigration, and always will be, and valuing that while also adovating for sensible policies is a balanced stance.

"It’s about fairness, stability and ensuring the system works for everyone, not about exclusion.

"Unfortunately, some people try to shut down the conversation by throwing labels around, but the reality is far more nuanced.”