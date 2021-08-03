Hucknall resident accuses building firm of ignoring the rules on new development

Becky Towsey says Bellway Homes is building phase two of the Abbey Fields development off Nottingham Road without proper planning permission or regard for rules set in place by Ashfield District Council governing working hours .

Becky said: “They have apparently been advised to stop and have completely disregarded this.

“They are also flouting all council construction times and are working from 7am Monday to Saturday, causing a huge noise disruption to the entire estate.

The Abbey Fields development off Nottingham Road

“They have been completely unwilling to alter any of this on contacting them.

“The council said they shouldn't be working before 8am and sent me their construction plan and a link to this on the council website but haven't been willing to get involved to issue a stop work notice until the plan has been officially approved.

"They said Bellway should be abiding by the council guidelines and their proposed construction plan, which unfortunately they aren't.”

Coun Lauren Mitchell (Lab), who represents Hucknall South where the development is, said: “Bellway Homes continuing to build, despite being told explicitly to stop, is a disgrace but it’s not a surprise.

"Bellway Homes have showed nothing but contempt for the residents who live in the phase one area of the development, along with a blatant disregard for the environment.

“One of the reasons I argued and voted against phase two of Abbey Fields being built was due to the issues brought about by phase one – the residents who currently live next to the phase one construction site are having to live with the destructive behaviour of Bellway Homes who are just not willing to budge on anything.

“As a result of this, I have been continuously putting pressure on the council to take enforcement action as soon as possible, but unfortunately it is taking longer than I wanted.”

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), cabinet member for regulatory services, who represents Hucknall North, said “We are aware of concerns residents on the Abbey Fields development have raised regarding the operating hours on the site.

"We are working closely with Bellway to ensure these issues are resolved as soon as possible.

"Bellway have been told that they must comply with the hours set out in the construction management plan, which sets out that work must not start before 8am.

"We are sorry to hear that they appear not to be complying with this.

"We put the health and wellbeing of our residents first and will not tolerate housing developers flouting the rules that are set out in the planning conditions.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation and work with Bellway to discharge outstanding planning conditions, ensuring the development be constructed in a considerate manner, as per the approved planning consent.”

A spokesperson for Bellway said: “Work has commenced on the second phase of our Abbey Fields development, per the planning agreement with Ashfield District Council.