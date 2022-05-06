Hucknall residents can book now for free bulky waste collections from the council

The council has changed the way it offers free bulky waste collections and residents can now book their one free collection of up to three items throughout the year, with collections based on where they live.

Hucknall’s collections take place in May, August and November this year and February next year.

Bookings for collections open two weeks before the collection month and must be made using the online form via Ashfield 24/7 or by calling 01623 450000.

Booking is open now for Hucknall residents to get a free bulky waste collection from the council

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on the council, said “It is fantastic that Hucknall residents can book their free bulky waste collections this month.

"There are four opportunities to access a free collection during the year.

"S o if you don’t have anything for a collection this month, you will have three more opportunities throughout the year.

“We are delighted to be able to continue a free bulky waste collection for a fifth year in a row.

"We know that these collections are a firm favourite of residents, allowing them to safely dispose of excess waste.

"Last year, reports of fly-tipping went down nearly a quarter; it’s because of campaigns like the BIG Spring Clean that we are seeing a huge reduction.”