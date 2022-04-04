The funding, announced this week by the Department for Education, will be allocated over two years and will be spent on securing additional pupil places including for those with specialist educational needs.

Nottinghamshire will receive £44 million up until 2024 for an additional 2,000 school places as part of its basic need capital funding allocation.

This money will be spent on building new classrooms or schools.

Hucknall schools are set to benefit from a slice of £69m of Government funding for Nottinghamshire. Photo: Highwaystarz

An additional £25 million, over two years, has been earmarked to help SEND (special educational needs or disability) pupils.

These funds could re-design existing schools, including creating calm rooms and calm play areas.

Coun Tracey Taylor (Con), chairperson of Nottinghamshire County Council's Children and Young People's Committee, said: "The commitment by the Government to boost the education of pupils in Nottinghamshire is a ground-breaking slice of investment.

"This money represents an investment twice as much as many other similar-sized local authorities – I'm delighted for our schoolchildren, parents and teachers.

"Not only will the £44 million allocation fund thousands of pupil places, but it will also help our construction industry and enable the recruitment of additional teachers.

"I'm also really happy for our pupils with specialist needs in Nottinghamshire, with £25 million being specially ringfenced to create more places and a better learning environment.

"In our ambitious 10-year council plan, we committed to providing sufficient school places and giving greater choice to parents.