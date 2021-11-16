Hucknall shoppers can park free all weekend in council-owned car parks throughout December
Shoppers in Hucknall will be able to park for free at weekends in all Ashfield District Council-owned car parks throughout December.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 11:03 am
Currently, drivers get two hours free parking each day in council car parks.
But in a video on the council’s Facebook park, Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), the council leader, announces that this will be extended for December.
He said: “Right through the month, we’re making sure all Saturdays and Sundays are totally free as well.
"So come on down, use our town centres and shop local.”