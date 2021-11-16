Hucknall shoppers can park free all weekend in council-owned car parks throughout December

Coun Jason Zadrozny announced the move on the council's Facebook page

Currently, drivers get two hours free parking each day in council car parks.

But in a video on the council’s Facebook park, Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), the council leader, announces that this will be extended for December.

He said: “Right through the month, we’re making sure all Saturdays and Sundays are totally free as well.