Hucknall tip under threat of closure as county council 'scenarios' plans revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Proposals to revamp Nottinghamshire’s recycling centre network could have dire consequences for Hucknall Recycling Centre.

Papers from a meeting of the council’s place select committee task and finish group, seen by your Dispatch, reveal the council is looking at three potential scenarios for the future of the household waste recycling centres (HWRC) in the county.

The papers – and council plans – were revealed by the opposition Independent Alliance at County Hall as their petition calling for all tips to be saved from closure has now reached 5,580 signatures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hucknall Recycling Centre would close under two of four options being considered by the council, according to meeting papers. Photo: Google

He will now will now resubmit the petition with the new signatures next month.

Council documents reveal that the three scenarios being considered for HWRC network are labelled A1, A2 and B.

In all the cases of scenarios A1 and A2, the closed sites would be replace by three new sites – dubbed ‘supersites’ – known at the moment as new site north, new site south and new site west.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The papers said: “The budget update report to cabinet on November 9 noted the council is currently forecasting a three-year deficit to 2026-27 of £60.2m.

Coun Jason Zadrozny will resubmitted the Independents petition with more than 5,500 signatures to the council next month. Photo: Submitted

"Services are reviewing ongoing expenditure and seeking opportunities to reduce revenue spend where appropriate and feasible.

"As waste disposal authority, Nottinghamshire County Council must arrange and pay for all waste collected by the borough and district councils – as waste collection authorities (WCA) and all waste delivered to the recycling centres by residents.

“Waste savings accrue mainly from limiting the amount of waste collected/received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The county council cannot limit the collections by the WCA without agreement and but can partly control the waste received at the recycling centres.

"The HWRC network therefore presents the best short-term opportunity for efficiencies and savings to be generated.”

In scenarios A1 and A2, Hucknall would close and be replaced by the new site west option, but it would stay open under scenario B.

A further option on the table for the council is ‘do nothing’, leaving all 12 HWRC sites in the county open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Zadrozny said: “With the general election being less than a month away, the future of recycling centres is hitting the headlines again.

"Conservative politicians are all over social media claiming there are no plans whatsoever to close recycling centres.

"Yet, we have evidence that this is not the case.

"The Conservatives are misleading residents.

“I’d like to thank all the residents who have signed the fastest-growing petition in Nottinghamshire.

"I will resubmit the petition again in July.

"It is clear that only the Independents in Nottinghamshire will fight to save the recycling centres we all value so much.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Independent Alliance has now submitted a notice of motion for the full council meeting on July 18 calling for all recycling centres to be retained in their current locations.”