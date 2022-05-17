Hucknall town centre masterplan: Last chance to have your say at final one-to-one consultation event

The Draft Hucknall Town Centre Masterplan consultation gives Hucknall residents an opportunity to have their say on how the places in Hucknall town centre where they live, work, learn and visit, should develop over the next few years.

At tomorrow’s event, you can view the masterplan and talk to council officers.

The masterplan sets out the aspirations for the future development of the town centre.

Have your say at the last one-to-one consultation event on the Hucknall town centre masterplan

The purpose of the masterplan is to deliver innovative change to Hucknall town centre, and it will help towards supporting sustainable growth, creating new public realms, revitalising existing buildings and services, and improving the streets for pedestrians.

The plan also seeks to capitalise on future aspirations in relation to culture, transport, and urban regeneration.

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on the district council, said, “This is the last chance for residents to have their say on the Draft Hucknall Town Centre Masterplan in person.

"I urge everyone who hasn’t voiced their opinion yet, to attend the session.

"I was at the previous two events in Hucknall along with officers from the council and answered questions from residents.

“This is one of the most important consultations we have ever undertaken in Hucknall.

"It’s critical for the future of Hucknall town centre and will form the basis for our planning of the Levelling Up Fund bid.

"Please come along so you can your say on the future of Hucknall."

"If you can’t attend in person, you can fill out the consultation on the council’s website here.”

Full details of the Hucknall consultation can be found online here and on the council’s social media pages.

Copies of the draft Hucknall masterplan can be viewed at Sutton, Kirkby, Huthwaite, Hucknall, Skegby and Selston libraries as well as the council offices on Urban Road in Kirkby-in-Ashfield.