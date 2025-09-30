Hucknall: Unanimous cross-party support at Ashfield Council motion to make Whyburn Farm and Misk Hills a country park

A motion calling for Hucknall green belt areas Whyburn Farm and Misk Hills to be declared national parks has received unanimous backing at Ashfield Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motion, officially tabled by Hucknall councillor Lee Waters (Ash Ind) and seconded by fellow Hucknall councillor Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), received full cross-party support at a full council meeting on September 29, with Coun Waters describing the green spaces as ‘the very heart of Hucknall’.

Coun Waters said the decision was about ‘something bigger than politics’, adding it was about ‘protecting Hucknall’s green lungs for generations to come’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motion calls on the Government and local MP to provide funding and support to formally designate the sites as a country park.

A formal motion for Whyburn Farm and Misk Hills to be made a country park has received unanimous backing at Ashfield Council. Photo: Submitted

The idea of a country park was not born at the council – it was Hucknall’s MP Michelle Welsh (Lab) who first called for it.

Speaking earlier this year, she said: “Both Ashfield Council and Nottinghamshire Council should formally adopt, through their democratic processes, the designation of Whyburn Farm and Misk Hills as a Country Park.”

Coun Waters says that’s exactly what his motion has now done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’ve put this forward in good faith, to deliver on the very thing our MP herself asked for.

"The council has started that democratic process and unanimously agreed in principle that Hucknall wants a country park to be designated at Whyburn Farm and Misk Hills.

"Now we need our MP and Government to step up, back their own campaign, and provide the funding to make it happen.

"Without their support, it simply won’t be possible.”

Coun Waters was keen to make one thing clear during the meeting which was that a local plan and a country park are not the same thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s current draft local plan excludes Whyburn Farm and Misk Hills from being built on.

But until the Government signs it off, developers still see the land as prime housing space.

And even with a local plan in place, the protection only lasts about 20 years.

A country park, however, is given permanent protection, forever safeguarding Hucknall’s open spaces as places for families, walkers, and wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the stumblng block is the council doesn’t currently own Whyburn Farm or Misk Hills and needs to own the land to make it a country park.

This means the land at both sites would need to be bought from the owners – the council can’t just ‘grab’ the land – which will likely cost millions.

The cost is out of the council’s reach and would therefore need support at national level from the MP and Government to step in with funding and back a compulsory purchase order if required.

This, however, would mean the Government effectively going against it’s own policy to build more houses, although the future for that policy remains unclear after it’s driving force, former deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner MP (Lab), resigned last month as Housing Secretary.

Coun Waters said: “We have sent a united message..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This isn’t about party politics – it’s about Hucknall’s future.

"We’ve done our bit, now it’s time for the Government to do theirs.

"Let’s create a lasting green legacy for our children and grandchildren.”

The motion was backed by councillors from all parties.