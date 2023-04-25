Hucknall voters ready to decide who represents them on Ashfield Council

Last time out, the Ashfield Independents won 30 of the 35 seats for a huge majority and they will be keen to defend as many of them as they can.

But it was Hucknall where there was diversity among the voters with the Ashfield Independents claiming five of the town’s 10 seats, in the Hucknall North and Hucknall Central wards, while the Conservatives took the three Hucknall West seats and Labour both Hucknall South seats.

Although some councillors have switched wards for these elections, notably Ashfield Independents pair Lee Waters and Dave Shaw, who have both gone from Hucknall North to contest the seats in Hucknall Central and Hucknall West respectively, some new faces are guaranteed among Hucknall’s councillors.

Voters go to the polls next week

Labour pair Keir Morrison and Lauren Mitchell both announced last month they would not be standing again in Hucknall South ward.

Also, Conservative Chris Baron is not standing again in Hucknall West and is instead standing in the Jacksdale ward, but both Kevin Rostance and Phil Rostance are both standing again for the Tories.

The elections will also be touched with poignancy following the death last year of Ashfield Independent Jim Blagden, who represented Hucknall Central.

Elections are not just taking place in Ashfield – votes will also be cast for Nottingham Council and Gedling Council, as well as areas such as Mansfield, Bassetlaw and Newark & Sherwood.

The last Nottingham City elections were dominated by Labour, who won 50 out of 55 seats.

Their successes included the six seats in the Bulwell and Bulwell Forest wards.

Ethan Radford and Maria Joannou are both standing again in Bulwell ward, while Cheryl Barnard and Sam Gardiner are doing likewise in Bulwell Forest ward.

One long-standing Bulwell Forest councillor not standing again, however, will be Eunice Campbell-Clark, who is retiring after more than 30 years.

In Gedling, Labour won in 2019, taking 29 of the 41 seats.

Labour pair Des Gibbons and Rachel Ellis are defending their seats in Bestwood St Albans ward, while the Conservatives aim to hold their three seats in Newstead Abbey ward.