Historic Bestwood Country Park and seven areas in Bulwell – Hazelhurst Gardens, Bulwell Northern Cemetery, Bulwell Bogs, Bulwell Forest Recreation Ground, Bulwell Hall Park, High Wood Cemetery and Sellers Wood Nature Reserve – have also landed the honour.

The Green Flag Award scheme recognises and rewards well managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

It has been run by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy for 25 years and is the benchmark standard for the management of recreational spaces.