Joy for Labour again in Bulwell as Alex Norris wins Nottingham North & Kimberley seat
Mr Norris polled 16,480 votes to take the newly-created Nottingham North & Kimberley seat with a comfortable majority of more than 9,000.
Reform UK were also celebrating as their candidate Golam Kadiri polled 7,053 votes to take second place and push the Conservative candidate, former Nottinghamshire PCC Caroline Henry, down into third on 6,787 votes.
Mr Norris posted on X: “I am delighted to be re-elected to Parliament as a Labour and Co-operative MP to represent the people of Nottingham North & Kimberley.”
Mr Norris’ win also completed a notable double after his partner Emma Foody won the Cramlington & Killingworth seat for Labour, while Mr Kadiri was one of a number of Reform candidates across the country who polled more votes than the Conservative candidate in their seat as Reform hit the Tory vote hard.
Nottingham North & Kimberley results:
Alex Norris (Lab) – 16,480
Golam Kadiri (Reform) – 7,053
Caroline Henry (Con) – 6,787
Sam Harvey (Green) – 3,351
David Schmitz (Lib Dem) – 1,336
