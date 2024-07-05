Alex Norris has been re-elected as Bulwell's MP. Photo: Submitted

Labour’s Alex Norris has been re-elected as Bulwell’s MP again.

Mr Norris polled 16,480 votes to take the newly-created Nottingham North & Kimberley seat with a comfortable majority of more than 9,000.

Reform UK were also celebrating as their candidate Golam Kadiri polled 7,053 votes to take second place and push the Conservative candidate, former Nottinghamshire PCC Caroline Henry, down into third on 6,787 votes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Norris posted on X: “I am delighted to be re-elected to Parliament as a Labour and Co-operative MP to represent the people of Nottingham North & Kimberley.”

Mr Norris’ win also completed a notable double after his partner Emma Foody won the Cramlington & Killingworth seat for Labour, while Mr Kadiri was one of a number of Reform candidates across the country who polled more votes than the Conservative candidate in their seat as Reform hit the Tory vote hard.

Nottingham North & Kimberley results:

Golam Kadiri (Reform) – 7,053

Caroline Henry (Con) – 6,787

Sam Harvey (Green) – 3,351