Land deal signed for £20m 'new village' project at Top Wighay Farm on Hucknall and Linby border

Vistry Group, operating through its partnerships subsidiary, has signed a land acquisition deal with Nottinghamshire Council for the project that will intially see 805 homes built, 17 per cent of which will be affordable housing

However, plans have been announced which could see this rise to more than 1,400 in the project is extended in the coming years.

The massive project will also include a new primary school, the council’s new £18 million flagship offices, pedestrian and cycle routes, and an on-site Skills Academy in partnership with Chameleon School of Construction, which will aim to encourage local people not in employment or training back into work.

An artist's impression of how streets and housing in the new Top Wighay development will look. Photo: Pegasus Group

The planned community also aims to create more than 1,000 jobs, as well as a local commercial centre and green spaces across the 40.3 hectare site.

However, opponents of the scheme fear it is just more green space in Hucknall and Linby being swallowed up for development, although the council says the project is on land which has been earmarked for development for more than a decade and does not impact on any green belt land.

Vistry will now consult with the community to finalise the details of the scheme and ensure it meets local people’s needs, before submitting a detailed planning application later this year with a view to starting on site in 2025.

Andy Reynolds, managing director of Vistry Group’s partnerships division in the East Midlands, said: "Having worked with the council for several months, it’s exciting to finalise this deal that brings us a step closer to creating an exciting new place for people in the area to call home.

"We look forward to working with the local community over the coming months to finalise our plans.”

Coun Keith Girling, council cabinet member for economic development and asset management, said: “I’m delighted this deal is now officially signed.

“This really is the best possible use for this council-owned land as we look to create more quality, sustainable housing to meet the needs of our growing population.

“These new homes will provide a place for families to create memories and help them build a future here.

"Lucrative contract opportunities for local subcontractors will be another benefit of this development and I also look forward to the skills academy being on site.”

The marketing and tender process, through the Homes England procurement system, was handled for the council by Savills.

Ann Taylor, director of Savills development team in Nottinghamshire, said: “This was a complex deal, not only due to the scale and value of the development, but also the need to ensure a flagship scheme will be delivered which meets the objectives of Nottinghamshire Council and Homes England.

“It has been a challenging transaction, but this is such a substantial and relevant scheme for the area, it has remained the key focus for all involved.