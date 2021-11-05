Last chance to speak to council officers about draft housing plans for Hucknall

There are slots available at Hucknall Community Centre on Watnall Road from 9.30am and these are the final ones available before the first phase of the consultation closes on November 16.

The plans, which include proposals to build 3,000 new homes on green belt at Whyburn Farm, have been met with strong opposition by local residents.

And the council has said that the local plan will be put on pause at the end of this first consultation period.

Saturday is your last chance to talk to council officers about the draft local plan

But Hucknall councillors have also stressed the importance of people take advantage of tomorrow’s opportunities to talk to officers face to face.

This is the fourth round of meeting meetings like this to be held in Hucknall.

The previous three caused further controversy after they were all during working hours in the week and tomorrow’s date was added after concerns were raised by local residents who worked full time.

However, at present, take up for the 20-minute, one to one sessions tomorrow is low.

Coun Jim Blagden (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall Central, said, “Residents are getting in touch with councillors in their dozens asking about specific elements of the draft local plan.

"This is a chance to ask the officers involved in putting the plan together with the agreement of the local plan working group which included councillors from the Conservatives, Labour and Independents.

"Residents who have attended the previous three dates tell me they found it very useful in putting together their objections on this enforced local plan.

"Residents have until November16 to take part in the consultation and I would encourage every resident in Hucknall to take part.”

Tomorrow’s sessions are from 9.30am to 4.20pm.

To book an appointment, call 01623 457302 or email [email protected]