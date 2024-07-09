Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council
People can view and comment on these applications and others by visiting the council’s planning website at planning.ashfield.gov.uk/planning-applications
Land at Pendean Way, Sutton – Application to vary condition 2 site layout plans and elevations of planning permission V/2023/0156.
24 Sandy Lane, Hucknall – Single storey side and rear extension.
10 Wighay Road, Hucknall – Single storey rear extension.
131 Wild Hill, Teversal – Detached garage.
34 Palmerston Street, Westwood – Single storey front and rear extension and associated alterations.
Land at Dorey Way, Hucknall – Application for approval of details reserved by condition 5C, improvements to pedestrian crossing and cycle route infrastructure for planning permission V/2020/0553.
Rolls-Royce Ltd, Dorey Way, Hucknall – Application to discharge conditions 2 - landscaping, 3 - ecology, 4 – highway layout, 5 - street and
drainage maintenance for planning permission V/2024/0048.
