Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council

By John Smith
Published 9th Jul 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2024, 16:23 BST
The following applications have been submitted to Ashfield Council for consideration by the planning committee.

People can view and comment on these applications and others by visiting the council’s planning website at planning.ashfield.gov.uk/planning-applications

Land at Pendean Way, Sutton – Application to vary condition 2 site layout plans and elevations of planning permission V/2023/0156.

24 Sandy Lane, Hucknall – Single storey side and rear extension.

These are the latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council. Photo: Submitted

10 Wighay Road, Hucknall – Single storey rear extension.

131 Wild Hill, Teversal – Detached garage.

34 Palmerston Street, Westwood – Single storey front and rear extension and associated alterations.

Land at Dorey Way, Hucknall – Application for approval of details reserved by condition 5C, improvements to pedestrian crossing and cycle route infrastructure for planning permission V/2020/0553.

Rolls-Royce Ltd, Dorey Way, Hucknall – Application to discharge conditions 2 - landscaping, 3 - ecology, 4 – highway layout, 5 - street and

drainage maintenance for planning permission V/2024/0048.

